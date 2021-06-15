Kano Has No Problem With Judicial Financial Autonomy – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said the state has no problem with Judicial financial autonomy.

Concise News recalls that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) recently called off a strike action it had embarked on to demand financial autonomy for the Judiciary across all states.

Ganduje who spoke at an event to mark `Democracy Day’ in Kano on Monday said his state is doing what is required of it..

“Judiciary is independent. Here in Kano, we have no problem with the financial autonomy of the judiciary. We have been paying the judiciary what they are supposed to be paid.

“They acknowledge that we are doing what we are expected to do,” the governor said.