Kannywood Actress, Ummi Zee-Zee Shares Disturbing Instagram Post

Anthony Adeniyi52 mins ago
1

Kannywood actress, Ummi Zee-Zee has got her friends and fans worried after she shared a disturbing post about being suicidal.

Zee-Zee, who took to Instagram on Saturday, April 3, said she is living a miserable life and wants to take her own life.

“This days I live a miserable life to the extent that I want to commit suicide. Please don’t ask me why. All I need from you are prayers.” She wrote

Since she made the Instagram post, her relatives and fans have flooded her Instagram page to share words of encouragement, prayers and support.

 

