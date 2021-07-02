Entertainment

Kannywood Actress Hajiya Zainab Musa Booth Dies At 61

Damola Areo
Veteran Kannywood actress, Hajiya Zainab Musa Booth is dead.

Her death was confirmed on Friday by her daughter, Maryam via her Instagram account.

She, however, failed to state the cause of her death.

The daughter stated that the 61-year-old died on Thursday night in Kano.

She also said that her mother will be buried after janaza (funeral prayers) at her Court Road residence at 8 am today, July 2.

Hajiya Zainab Musa Booth left behind four children and two grandchildren.

