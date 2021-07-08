Kane Speaks On Leading England To Euro 2020 Final

Harry Kane has said it will be a proud moment for him when he leads England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at the Wembley Stadium.

England qualified for the final thanks to Kane’s effort in Extra Time after the game’s 90 minutes ended 1-1.

“It’s going to be an amazing occasion [Euro 2020 final] for sure. I am extremely proud of leading them out for any game,” Kane said at his post-match press conference when asked how it would feel to emulate Moore this weekend.

“The closer it gets the nerves and excitement will kick in. We have to make sure we are on the winning side and I’m looking forward to it. What an occasion.”

He added, “We haven’t won anything, but you have to enjoy nights like this. There is always that feeling that we have one more to go.

“We have shown great resilience, each player a credit to each other and the staff and we are excited for a final in our home ground.”