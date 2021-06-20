Kane Speaks On Being Taking Off England’s Game Against Scotland

Harry Kane has said he has no grudge against coach Gareth Southgate for taking him off England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland in the 74th minute.

Kane was also substituted in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia which they won 1-0.

Speaking after the game, Kane said Gareth must have done what he felt was best for the team.

“Gareth is within his rights to make the changes he thinks are best for the team,” Kane said.

“What we’ve learned over past tournaments is about trying to peak at the right time.

“The best time to be peaking is in the knockout stages and hopefully kick on from there.”

On taking Kane off, Southgate added: “It’s important you have a bench but of course, it’s always difficult when it’s your captain [being subbed] because he is a player we’ve never had to take off in the past and at the club, you leave him on in any circumstance.”