Kalesanwo Named As NIJ Registrar
The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, has appointed Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo as its first female Registrar since its establishment in 1971.
The NIJ is Nigeria’s Premier Monotechnic.
A statement on Thursday by the institute’s Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said that the Segun Osoba-led Governing Council of the NIJ, confirmed the appointment of Kalesanwo as registrar at its Council Meeting of March 17, 2021, in Lagos.
Kalesanwo, who holds a Masters Degree in Adult Education (Communication Arts) from the University of Ibadan (UI), was the Students Affairs Officer of the Institute for over a decade.
She worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining the NIJ.
Kalesanwo has attended many courses on Journalism within and outside the country.