Entertainment

Kaisha, Lucy Fight At BBNaija Reunion Show (VIDEO)

Damola Areo38 mins ago
1

The Big Brother Naija reunion which was aired tonight came with lots of drama and a physical fight between two female housemates.

The fight began after Kaisha narrated how Ka3na reportedly disrespected her mother as they partied together.

According to Kaisha, her mother liked Ka3na and wanted a photo with her. She revealed that her mother first sent Lucy before sending her sister Zainab to ask Ka3na for the photo, but she reportedly asked them to tell her mother to come to her table, a feedback she found disrespectful.

Ka3na however maintained that she thought they were talking about Kaisha’s manager. Lucy who backed Ka3na on this, however failed to explain why she didn’t deliver the message when she was asked to.

As the show continued, Kaisha made a demand for them all to stop talking about her mother. Lucy fired back by asking if her mother is a fruit, insisting she was talking about a fruit. This angered Kaisha who then threw a pillow at Lucy, leading to a physical fight.

Lucy was seen later being escorted without her wig on. She was also talking about Kaisha being violent and further threatened to beat her.

Watch the video…

Damola Areo38 mins ago
1

Related Articles

comedienne prince and baba ijesha

Baba Ijesha Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Of Minor

17 hours ago

Help Me Beg My Estranged Husband Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe Cries Out

20 hours ago

BBNaija Reunion: Neo Had Erection, Tried Tp Kiss Me – Kaisha

22 hours ago
neo

I Have No Feelings For Kaisha, Neo Says On BBNaija Reunion

1 day ago
Back to top button