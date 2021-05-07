Kaigama Asks FG To Tackle Terrorism, Banditry, Others

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has advised the Federal Government to tackle banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

The cleric urged the government to take action to ensure that the country is not pushed into a state of ‘Cul de Sac’.

He said this on Friday during this year’s World Communications Day celebration in Abuja.

“We call on the government to do the needful in ensuring that terrorists are checkmated, criminals rounded up, bandits dismantled and kidnappers put out of business,” Archbishop Kaigama said.

“At the moment, insecurity is the greatest challenge facing our country. Boko Haram has menacingly ravaged the land, the herdsmen/farmer menace has festered and spread and had today developed into banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and brutal killings.

“As many Nigerians cry out, the presidency and the congress in the united states have signalled to us to put our house in order. The House of Lords in the United Kingdom had debated the Nigerian security situation. Nigeria is said to be the third country most impacted by terrorism.”