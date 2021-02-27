Headline

Kagara Students, Teachers Released By Bandits

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
The 27 schoolboys and their teachers who were abducted from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state have been released.

The students, three of their teachers, and 12 of their family members were abducted on Wednesday, February 17.

A government official said they are on their way to Minna, the state capital where they would be received by the state governor Abubakar Bello. The abductees were released from a location close to where the fifty-three abductees were released a week ago.

