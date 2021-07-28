Kaduna, Nasarawa Working To Rescue Kidnapped Monarch

Kaduna state government and Nasarawa state government are working together with security agencies to rescue the paramount Ruler of Jaba Jaba Chiefdom, Gyet Muade.

Muade was abducted by gunmen recently while on his farm located in Gitata community of Nasarawa.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, everything possible will be done to ensure the speedy rescue of the first class traditional ruler, especially considering his age and fragile health.

He said this when he led some government and security officials to the palace of the Kpop Ham in Jaba Chiefdom on behalf of Governor El-Rufai.