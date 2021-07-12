Kaduna Mourns Former Deputy Gov Barnabas Bantex

The Kaduna State Government has formally announced the death of former Deputy Governor His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

The state government also declared Monday, 12th July 2021 as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye.