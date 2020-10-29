Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew In All Local Governments

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew it imposed on all local government areas of the state.

This was announced by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Only Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs are exempted.

The curfew was imposed on October 26 to curb the spread of violence which followed the EndSARS protests across Nigeria last week.

Aruwan said, “Movement is restricted during the night-time curfew hours of 6pm to 6am.”

He also appealed to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to cooperate with the security agencies.