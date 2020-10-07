Kaduna: El-rufai Confirms Ahmed Bamali As New Emir of Zazzau

Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamali has been confirmed by the Kaduna State Government as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

His confirmation follows the death of the former Emir Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government Affairss, Ja’afaru Sani.

The statement read in part: “Following the death of His Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris, the late 18th Emir of Zazzaus, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

“Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.

“All other arrangements for the installation ceremony and presentation of the staff of office would be announced in due course.

“The Governor congratulates the new Emir of Zazzau for a deserved appointment and wishes him a successful reign.”