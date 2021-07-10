News

Kaduna Confirms Killings, Disappearance Of Persons In Bandits’ Attack

Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack on Zangon Kataf, Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a Local Government Areas which led to the killing and disappearance of some persons.

The state through the Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, stated that it received reports of killings in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas, and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA.

In a statement, Aruwan expressed the condolence of the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to the those grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“The disappearance of five youths in Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported by the security agencies on Friday,” Aruwan added.

This happened amid the kidnap some unspecified number of students from the Baptist Bethel School in Kaduna.

