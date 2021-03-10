Sports

Juventus Vs Porto: Luck Wasn’t On Our Side – Cuadrado

Damola Areo14 mins ago
Juventus star, Juan Cuadrado, has insisted that his side crashed out from the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Porto because luck was not on their side.

Juventus defeated Porto 3-2, thanks to a brace from Federico Chiesa and a strike from Adrien Rabiot.

Sergio Oliveira did score two goals for Porto.

However, Porto qualified for the Champions League last-8 ahead of Juventus on away goal rule, having defeated Andrea Pirlo’s side 2-1 in the first-leg last month as both legs ended on 4-4 aggregate.

Reacting, Cuadrado said it was a shame that he and Morata didn’t score against the Portugal giants.

“We could have scored right at the beginning when we had that good chance with [Alvaro] Morata, but it didn’t go in. We came back out after the restart and played with real belief. In any case, I’m proud of how we performed,” Cuadrado was quoted by Juventus’s official website as saying.

“It’s a shame that a shot of mine came off the bar – luck wasn’t on our side. Now we have to keep on fighting in the league.”

