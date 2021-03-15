Juventus CEO Paratici Opens Up On Ronaldo Exit Talk

Juventus CEO, Fabio Paratici, has expressed delight that he could be asked about the future of the club’s most valuable player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paratici said while growing up, he used to hear discussions about some great football legends and their clubs.

He said he never thought a day would come when he would be engaged in such a discussion as it involves Ronaldo.

“It makes me smile. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. In my career, I never thought I would have to discuss about Cristiano Ronaldo, whether his transfer was positive or negative,” Paratici told Sky Italy.

“I grew up in a small town in the Bassa Padana region called Borgonovo Val Tidone, and I heard people making these type of comments outside the church or in the bars about Gigi Rivera, Mazzola, Roberto Baggio, Michel Platini. I would have never thought of having one day to discuss these type of matters now at this level.

“This makes me smile. We’re talking about a player who in 2020 scored 41 goals in 38 matches with Juventus.

“He is currently – not five years ago – top scorer in the Serie A. Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or awards, I don’t know how many Champions League titles.

“It’s a privilege to have him here, and we’ll hold on tight to him. We’re very happy to have him here.”