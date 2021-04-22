News

JUSUN Strike: Adegoruwa Faults Relaxation Of Rules In Lagos

Damola Areo7 mins ago
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun Olu Adegboruwa has kicked against the relaxation of the strike action in Lagos by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

Adegboruwa in a statement made available to newsmen said the situation is ‘totally unacceptable.’

“It is either JUSUN is on strike or it is not,” the SAN said.

He lamented that the Federal Government is in compliance with financial autonomy even more than Lagos State, yet Federal workers are on solidarity strike.

“I ask JUSUN, who is collecting revenue for the courts in Lagos State, is it not Alpha Beta?

“Who buys vehicles for judges and staff, is it not the executive? Why do we deceive ourselves?” he added.

Adegoruwa added that “I am personally concerned that the Lagos State Government is doing so much to abort the strike action, in the same fashion that it succeeded in dividing the NBA into executive sessions in State House Marina, instead of mass action.”

