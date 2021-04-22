JUSUN Relaxes Strike Rules In Lagos, To Allow Partial Work

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Lagos chapter, has decided to relax the strike action it embarked on.

The strike by JUSUN is to demand financial autonomy for the Judiciary. However, their demands in Lagos State has already been in implementation.

According to a statement issued by JUSUN, the Union finds out that it’s only Lagos that had shown concerns and seriousness with a listening ear to their struggle.

Find Below, The Full Statement by Lagos JUSUN Chairman…

Addendum on Strike Day 16.

To whom much is Given, Much is expected.

We had many interactions on strike situations with fellow State chairmen especially from the southwest, Southeast, and South-South.

Lagos JUSUN finds out that it’s only Lagos State Government that had shown concerns and seriousness with a listening ear to this JUSUN Struggle.

At this moment, Lagos JUSUN has had four meetings with powerful Government officials especially Mr. Governor himself.

From my position and privileges as JUSUN chairman Lagos, We are indeed lucky. Even the National leadership hasn’t made significant progress as Lagos JUSUN does at the moment.

Our axillary demands are been speedily looked into and results are manifesting.

Though there is a national agitation for financial autonomy, this will be achieved nationally and all states will benefit from it.

Our Union had the best assurances directly from Mr. Governor and the Chief Judge of Lagos State on improving welfare allowances for staff which had eluded us since 2014.

While showing commitment today with the delivery of two new buses to Judiciary while House of Assembly had only 1bus given to them even though both arms of Government were currently on strike.

It’s impossible that a state branch will suspend a National Strike hence JUSUN Strike is very much ongoing in Lagos State.

But Due to the great Respect and honour Lagos state judiciary staff have for Mr. Governor and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, it’s our desire only to relaxed strike Rules to allow clearance of backlogs, reading of judgement, and decongestion of prison occasion by the covid pandemic and End Sar protest.

Therefore, work and official duties are constraints to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesday of every week remain our strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observe the national strike.

The Union will review the progress both left and right to make informed decisions as the event unfolds.

Please let it be known that the Staff of Lagos State judiciary is still on strike but was magnanimous in putting Lagos Judiciary and the Government of Lagos state first in our time of strength.

All gates of courts in Lagos State will be partially open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Only.

Life itself is all about Give and take.

The Congress says it’s time to give so that it can be given to us all.

Aluta continua.

Asiwaju Shobowale Kehinde

Chairman, JUSUN

Lagos.