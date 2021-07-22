JUST IN: Super Tucano Aircraft Arrive Nigeria

The first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft has arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman.

“The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm. On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” the statement read.

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had in Marhc announced that the aricraft will arrive in Nigeria by July.

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” he had said.