JUST IN: Sunday Igboho Arrested In Cotonou

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou.

Igboho was arrested by the Benin Republic security forces at an airport while attempting to travel to Germany.

”He intended to travel to Germany,” a source revealed.

This comes weeks after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, which had raided his house.

More to follow.