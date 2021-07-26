JUST IN: Sowore Arrested At Federal High Court Abuja

Convener of the Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by security operatives at the federal high court in Abuja.

He was arrested at the premises of the court while attending to the case of the youth arrested for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirt to Dunamis Church in Abuja.

Sowore who was at the court premises said he had come to attend the hearing of the five youths that were arrested for wearing #BuhariMustGo branded shirts at Dunamis Church.

He was reportedly arrested while his aides were making a recording of activities at the court premises.

The youths were arrested by the Department of State Services.