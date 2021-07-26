News

JUST IN: Sowore Arrested At Federal High Court Abuja

Damola Areo2 hours ago
4
Sowore Names APC, PDP As Viruses Destroying Nigeria
Owoyele Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 election/Twitter

Convener of the Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by security operatives at the federal high court in Abuja.

He was arrested at the premises of the court while attending to the case of the youth arrested for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirt to Dunamis Church in Abuja.

Sowore who was at the court premises said he had come to attend the hearing of the five youths that were arrested for wearing #BuhariMustGo branded shirts at Dunamis Church.

He was reportedly arrested while his aides were making a recording of activities at the court premises.

The youths were arrested by the Department of State Services.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Lagos Gets New Commissioner Of Police

48 Yoruba Nation Protesters Charged In Lagos

2 hours ago
Olubadan Speaks On Ibadan Chieftaincy Crisis

Olubadan Sends Delegation To Cotonou For Igboho

4 hours ago
NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu

Nigeria Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases

7 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu

List Of Media Houses Accredited To Cover Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

7 hours ago
Back to top button