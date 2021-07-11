JUST IN: Singer Sound Sultan Dies At 44

Popular singer, Sound Sultan has died at the age of 44.

His family, in a statement signed by Dr Kayode Fasasi, stated that the singer died after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”