JUST IN: Reps Member, Omolafe, Is Dead

The lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe, has died.

The lawmaker died around 2am on Monday.

According to a source, the lawmaker was not sick at all as he was with his constituents before he passed on

“Expensive was not sick, we were still together yesterday (Sunday) morning, this is so sad, a terrible blow dealt on Akure,” he said.

Omolafe, popularly called Expensive, died at his resident in Akure.