Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the insecurity in Nigeria today is a result of the failure of past leader.

He called for a systemic approach, consultation and prayers to ensure that the insecurity in the country becomes a thing of the past.

Umahi said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

“When people talk about the recent insecurity in our country, I keep saying that the insecurity did not just develop overnight,” he said.

“It has been a result of the failure of our past leaders to address the future of our youths. And this is the truth. So it’s not a question of blaming Mr President or blaming Governors or blaming APC or PDP; it is systematic and it has been there for a very long time.

“I think that we must deploy sincerity in our approach; we must deploy consultation, wisdom and prayers. If all these are put together, I am sure that the insecurity in the country will be a thing of the past.”