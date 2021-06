JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Arrested – Malami

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been arrested.

This is according to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, who said the arrest was made on Sunday.

While speaking at a press conference of the Ministry of Justice, Malami said Nnamdi Kanu will be arraigned before the Federal High Court where he jumped bail.

More to follow.