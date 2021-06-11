Headline

JUST IN: Nigeria Needs Twitter – Senate President

Damola Areo13 mins ago
1
Senate President Ahmed Lawan

The President of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that Nigeria needs Twitter just as much as the microblogging platform needs the country.

He said this a week after Twitter was banned by the Federal Government which said the platform was being used to threaten Nigeria’s cooperate existence.

Lawan was speaking at a conference in Abuja held to celebrate the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

He said: “Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria.

“Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue.

”But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learnt our lessons. ”

He gave assurance that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

He added:” I believe this is the worst level we could get to. We cannot go beyond this level, it could only be better.

“i believe we are going to gave a reversal of this situation very soon. We shouldn’t despair, we shouldn’t be despondent. We should have hope and optimism that our situation will be better.”

Details shortly…

Damola Areo13 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Ilelah New NBC DG

13 mins ago
NANS President Sunday Ashefon

JUST IN: NANS Cancels Protest Planned For June 12

3 hours ago
Edo: Gunmen Attack APC Secretary Residence In Benin

Gunmen Abduct Students, Lecturers Of Nuhu Bamali Poly In Kaduna

7 hours ago
Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Unrepentant Tribalist, Afenifere Slams Buhari Over Appointments

7 hours ago
Back to top button