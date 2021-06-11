JUST IN: Nigeria Needs Twitter – Senate President

The President of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that Nigeria needs Twitter just as much as the microblogging platform needs the country.

He said this a week after Twitter was banned by the Federal Government which said the platform was being used to threaten Nigeria’s cooperate existence.

Lawan was speaking at a conference in Abuja held to celebrate the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

He said: “Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria.

“Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue.

”But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learnt our lessons. ”

He gave assurance that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

He added:” I believe this is the worst level we could get to. We cannot go beyond this level, it could only be better.

“i believe we are going to gave a reversal of this situation very soon. We shouldn’t despair, we shouldn’t be despondent. We should have hope and optimism that our situation will be better.”

Details shortly…