JUST IN: NANS Cancels Protest Planned For June 12

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has suspended the protest it had planned for June 12 which is Democracy Day in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the National President, Sunday Ashefon, in a statement titled, ‘NANS Suspends June 12 Protest Over Concerns About Safety Of Protesters And Fear Of Possible Hijack By Politicians – Comrade Sunday Asefon’.

Ashefon said that the planned protest has been planned to be hijacked by desperate politicians which is part of why it was called off.

He said, “Having considered the current security realities and the danger to the lives of our members in case of possible hijack of the planned protest, I in consultation with all the structures of NANS, therefore, announce the suspension of our proposed protest for June 12.

“The suspension of the protest is necessary to avoid a clash of interest and clash with security agencies that are on red alert to protect the nation’s infrastructure from security breaches on the proposed date as a result of many other protests slated for the date.

“We intend to protest for better security and improved welfare for our students, we must therefore not put the life of any of our students at risk to ventilate our grievances.”