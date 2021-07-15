Headline

JUST IN: NAFDAC Approves Sputnik, Moderna Vaccine For Use

Damola Areo2 hours ago
NAFDAC Director-General Professor Moji Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has approved Sputnik and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria.

This was announced at a press conference by Professor Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC.

She said Sputnik was approved despite an approval yet to be issued by the World Health Organisation.

According to the DG, NAFDAC carried out its own independent check on the vaccine before approving it.

Adeyey had earlier stated that WHO is inspecting NAFDAC to enable it have permission to produce vaccines against COVID-19.

She said, “The WHO is carrying out an audit of NAFDAC, which will enable the country to start manufacturing vaccines; the programme started on Monday and will last till Friday.”

