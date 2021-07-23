Headline

JUST IN: Judge Orders DSS To Produce Igboho Supporters In Court

Damola Areo2 hours ago
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Service to produce the supporters of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, whom it arrested.

Concise News recalls that the DSS arrested the supporters when it raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1 during which two persons were killed.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, had said illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — and thousands of ammunition were recovered from Igboho’s house.

12 persons were paraded by the Service after the raid at the residence and moved to the federal capital territory (FCT) where they have been in detention.

In an application filed by their lawyer, Pelumi Olajemgbesi, the detainees asked the court to “inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since July 2, 2021, and where it deems fit admit applicants on bail”.

The applicants are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday

They also asked for an order “mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants before this honourable court and show cause as to why the applicants should not be granted bail in accordance with the provisions of section 32 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015”.

The judge, Obiora Egwatu, acknowledged their application, saying there was merit in it and asked the DSS to produce the applicants in court on July 29.

