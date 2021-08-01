JUST IN: IGP Recommends Suspension Of Abba Kyari

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari who heads the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) was suspended to allow internal investigation into the indictment against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, titled, ‘FBI indictment: IGP recommends suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.’

The statement read, “The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four (4) Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The SIP is also to obtain a detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter.”