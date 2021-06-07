Headline

JUST IN: FG Gives Condition To Lift Twitter Ban

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
The Federal Government has said the ban on Twitter in Nigeria will be lifted if the social media platform is used responsibly.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at a meeting with envoys on Monday.

He, however, said a definite timeline has not been set for such a decision to be taken.

“The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it,” he said.

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing. Why we have taken this measure is to stop them from being used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminility or encouragement of criminalities,” he added.

