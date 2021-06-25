Headline

JUST IN: Ex-US Police Officer Sentenced 22.5 Years For Murdering George Floyd

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail Friday for murdering African American George Floyd, a killing that sparked America’s biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

“The sentence is not based on emotion or sympathy,” said Judge Peter Cahill, handing down the term at a Minneapolis court after prosecutors sought a 30-year sentence.

He added in a short address that it was also not based on “on public opinion,” but on the law and the facts specific to the case.

