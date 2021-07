JUST IN: El-Zakzaky, Wife Ordered To Be Freed

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife have been ordered to be freed.

The order was issued on Wednesday by the Kaduna State High Court which discharged and acquitted them of the charges against them.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were charged for culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly.

More to follow.