JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Saraki Over Renewed Corruption Charges

What Saraki Said About Court Ordering Forfeiture Of Houses To FG
Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested former Senate President Bukola Saraki over false declaration of assets and corruption allegations.

Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara State was arrested on Saturday, Concise News learnt.

He had been discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2018 over similar charges.

The new case against him requires answers on alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

One of the proxy companies is allegedly responsible for funding Saraki’s lifestyle.

A source in Kwara State is also alleged to be giving kick-backs to the former governor.

 

