JUST IN: CBN Announces Stop Of Forex Sale To Bureau De Change Operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria has stopped the sale of forex to Bureau De Change and retained Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

This was stated by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while speaking at the Monetary Policy Committee two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Emefiele said, “The MPC made the decision to hold all parameters constant. The committee thought by unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

“In summary, MPC voted as follows, one, retain MPR at 11.5 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

He added that the BDC had veered from the purpose of providing forex to retail users to now becoming wholesale and illegal dealers.