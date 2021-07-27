Headline

JUST IN: CBN Announces Stop Of Forex Sale To Bureau De Change Operators

Damola Areo8 hours ago
3
CBN chief Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria has stopped the sale of forex to Bureau De Change and retained Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

This was stated by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while speaking at the Monetary Policy Committee two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Emefiele said, “The MPC made the decision to hold all parameters constant. The committee thought by unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

“In summary, MPC voted as follows, one, retain MPR at 11.5 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

He added that the BDC had veered from the purpose of providing forex to retail users to now becoming wholesale and illegal dealers.

Tags
Damola Areo8 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Igboho: Nothing Last Forever, Yoruba Koya Tells Buhari, Malami, Buratai, Others

3 hours ago

Aso Villa Staff Warned Against Disclosing Confidential Information

5 hours ago
ahmad gumi

Gumi Urges Buhari To Resign, Says Blood Flowing In Nigeria

12 hours ago
jamb results, utme jamb result, utme jamb results 2019, jamb, jamb war. jamb war against admission fraudsters, utme 2019

Why Nigeria May Continue To Recycle Failed Leaders — Afe Babalola

14 hours ago
Back to top button