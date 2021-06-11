Headline

JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Ilelah New NBC DG

Damola Areo13 mins ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Balarabe Shehu Ilelah as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This was shared on Friday by presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

“Mr. Balarabe Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.”

Ilelah replaces Prof. Armstrong Idachaba as DG

