JUST IN: Buhari Appoints, Chairman, Executive Secretary For PPPRA

Damola Areo29 mins ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.
The appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

