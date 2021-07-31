JUST IN: Blessing Okagbare Suspended From Tokyo Olympics For Doping

Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare has been “provisionally” suspended from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan for doping.

The 32-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance – growth hormone four days before the competition kicked off.

The result only showed up on Friday hours after she won her heat in 11.05seconds, qualified for the semifinals of women’s 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The news of her positive test was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU.

According to the statement, “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semifinals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”