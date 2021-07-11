JUST IN: Bandits Kidnap Emir Of Kajuru, 12 Others

Bandits in Kaduna State have kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu Kajuru, and 12 members of his family.

Former Senator Shehu Sani confirmed this on social media on Sunday.

“The Emir of Kajuru,30 minutes drive from Kaduna and twelve of his family members were forcefully kidnapped yesternight. The Bandits operated freely for one hour in the town. In my Kaduna State nowadays it’s no more about who is safe but who is the next victim,” Shehu tweeted.