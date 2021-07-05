JUST IN: Bandits Abduct Students From Baptist School In Kaduna

Suspected bandits, on Monday kidnapped unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bandits invaded the school at about 2:00am.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Kaduna, ASP Mohammed Jalije, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said 17 of the students had been rescued.

He said that the exact number of students abducted by the bandits was yet to be ascertained , adding that details would be made public in due course.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. John Hayab, said as at Friday, there were 180 boarding students in the stchool.

Hayab, who is also a member of the Baptist Church, said that so far, 26 students had returned, and was hopeful that more would escape from the bandits. (NAN)