JUST IN: ASUP Suspends Strike After 65 Days

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUP, has suspended its strike of 65 days old.

ASUP made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yawa titled “Suspension of the National Strike of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.”

He said the decision was informed by the gradual implementation of the items contained in the MOA signed between ASUP and the Federal Government.

He said, “The Union has resolved to suspend its 65 days old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021.

“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.”