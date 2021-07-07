News

JUST IN: Abuja Court Passes Judgment On Kemi Adeosun

Damola Areo1 hour ago
5
Kemi Adeosun Photo: Twitter

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday said that the former Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun did not need the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) discharge certificate to take up any ministerial appointment or before standing for any elective office in the country.

The court held that Adeosun who graduated in a London University in 1989 was already 36 years of age, therefore, exempted from participating in the NYSC scheme.

Delivering judgment in a suit, Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo, held that Adeosun from available facts was a United Kingdom citizen having been born in the UK in 1967 and remained there till 2003 when she came back to Nigeria.

Justice Taiwo held that Adeosun became a Nigerian citizen by virtue of the 1999 Constitution which came into force on May 29 of the year, therefore, the NYSC Act will have no effect on her.

The judge said that Adeosun would have committed a grave crime against Nigeria if she had participated in the NYSC having attained the exemption age of 36 years.

Source: Daily Post

Damola Areo1 hour ago
5

Related Articles

Reno Omokri Reveals What He'll Do To Buhari Supporters

Reno Omokri Withdraws Support For Nnamdi Kanu

1 hour ago
Faruk Yahaya

Buhari Promotes Farouk Yahaya To Lieutenant General

1 hour ago
buhari

Buhari Speech At Commissioning Of Solar Power PV In Abuja

3 hours ago
Hisbah Police

Kano Hisbah Arrests 20 Children For Street Begging

4 hours ago
Back to top button