June 12: Deal With Anyone That Threatens National Security, IGP Tells Cops

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has issued a directive to policemen ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Speaking at a meeting with strategic commanders of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja, Baba ordered policemen to deal with anyone that threatens national security on the day.

This is as some youths are threatening to stage protests against the government amid the Twitter ban in the country.

“June 12 Democracy Day is days away. We’re currently reviewing the security situation, with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

“I must, however, remind you all of the need to remain civil with law abiding citizens, but firm with any person or group that may wish to take advantage of the event to threaten our internal security order,” the IGP said.