Jude Ighalo Reacts As Wife Calls Him Out Over Baby Mama

Footballer, Jude Ighalo, appears to have reacted after his wife, Sonia, called him out on IG last night.

Sonia called him out for welcoming two babies from two different women and allegedly refusing to pay child support.

In an apparent reaction, Ighalo via his IG page this morning, said no one can bring a good man down

”You can never bring a good man down, who God has blessed no one can curse #itstoolatetofail,” he wrote