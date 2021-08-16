News

Jos Killings: Atiku Urges FG To Tack Security Challenges

Damola Areo22 mins ago
Atiku Abubakar

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to tackle the security challenges in Nigeria.

Atiku said this while condemning the attack on travellers in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin Ladi and Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Areas which left many of them dead and several others injured.

The former VO, in a series of tweets, commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives to the atack.

He said,  “The report of an attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State stands condemned, just as those too numerous to mention across the country in recent times.

“Atiku Abubakar commiserates with the families of the deceased; one, for losing a dear one and, secondly, in the gruesome and callous manner they met their untimely deaths.

“It is acknowledged that the security outfits are doing their very best in the current circumstance to make all of us safe. However, skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it make us feel as though enough is not being done.”

