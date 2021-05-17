Jonathan Warns Against Taking Sides In Israel, Palestine Conflict

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has asked the international community not to take sides in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to him, the best way for peace to reign is for both states to come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

He advised the international community to ensure there is a ceasefire before the needed peace is sort after.

“I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it,” he said.

“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides. That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable.”