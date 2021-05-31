Jonathan Expresses Shock Over Killing Of Former Aide, Gulak

Former Presdient Goodluck Jonathan has expressed shock over the death of his former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak.

In a statement by Ikechukwu, his Special Adviser on Media, Jonathan described Gulak’s death as a painful loss, noting that the deceased was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot.

“I received with shock the death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak who died on Sunday, 30th May 2021, in Owerri, Imo State. Gulak was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot who gave his all in service to his country. His death is a painful loss to me and many others who worked and interacted with him. “He will be remembered for his modest contributions to the growth of our nation’s democracy, especially his memorable days both as a skillful speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and political adviser in our administration.

“My deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Adamawa state, who are bound to feel the loss of this eminent and patriotic Nigerian,’’ he said.