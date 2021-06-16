Joint Operation Needed To Tackle Insecurity – Farouk Yahaya

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, has said a joint security operation is needed to tackle insecurity in the country.

He, however, promised to make use of his years of experience in the fight against security challenges in Nigeria.

Farouk said this on Tuesday when he appeared before the joint House of Representatives Committees on Defence and Army.

“From my experience, this job can’t be done by a single service or entity, the Army itself is a group work, not individual and that’s why we’re arranged in sections, companies, battalions and brigades.

“Captured in the vision of the last COAS and in my vision too is the mention of a joint environment in what we do, having realised that this job isn’t a one service job.

“It also requires other agencies and stakeholders and as we speak, the former chief has already gathered these as a cornerstone for the achievement of his mandate, you see the composition of the Army, Navy and Air Force including the Police, DSS and Civil Defence and all other stakeholders,” he stated.