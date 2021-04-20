Joining JUSUN Strike Not Necessary In Rivers, Wike Tells NBA

Governor Nyesom Wike has advised the Nigerian Bar Association not to carry a solidarity strike with the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

According to Wike, Rivers State already implements the financial autonomy for the judiciary which is the basis for the strike by JUSUN nationwide.

He said this on Twitter on Monday after addressing members of the NBA in Port Harcourt.

He tweeted, “Today I shared my thoughts with members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) from Rivers State, who were on a solidarity protest with the striking Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) concerning financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

“My position concerning the JUSUN strike in Rivers State is simple. Rivers State has painstakingly implementing financial autonomy for the State’s Judiciary. We shouldn’t suffer solidarity strikes because other states are not implementing same.

“Non implementing states can be held to task but there is really no reason for a solidarity strike or protest in Rivers State, I used the opportunity to request for Rivers State’s JUSUN to call off their strike and open the courts in Rivers State.”