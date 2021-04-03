Joe Okei-Odumakin Confirms Husband’s Death

Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of Yinka Odumakin, the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, says her husband recovered from COVID-19 a week ago before his death.

Odumakin, a human rights activist, died of COVID-19 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His death was announced on Saturday.

Speaking on Odumakin’s death, his wife, in a statement, said her husband died, on Saturday, at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being treated for respiratory issues due to COVID-19 complications

Okei-Odumakin appreciated the sympathy received by the family since the news broke out, adding that the burial arrangement will be announced soon.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago,” she said.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

“Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.”